Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Bohol

Saturday, May 20, 2017

A MAGNITUDE 5.6 earthquake struck Bohol around 9:06 a.m., Saturday, May 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake 19 kilometers east of Lila town, Bohol, at a depth of 567 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt at instrumental Intensity I in Catbalogan, Samar and Borongan, Eastern Samar.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)

Tags: 
Bohol
earthquake
Phivolcs

