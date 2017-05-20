Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Bohol
Saturday, May 20, 2017
A MAGNITUDE 5.6 earthquake struck Bohol around 9:06 a.m., Saturday, May 20.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake 19 kilometers east of Lila town, Bohol, at a depth of 567 kilometers.
The earthquake was felt at instrumental Intensity I in Catbalogan, Samar and Borongan, Eastern Samar.
Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)
