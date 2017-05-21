337 families displaced by Cebu, Lapu blazes

SIX persons were injured in the twin fires that razed 130 houses and displaced 337 families in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu yesterday dawn.

The first fire struck the rented room of a blind couple, identified as Dario and Joy Cabugngan in Sitio Kamanggahan, Katipunan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at 1:28 a.m.

A few minutes later, a second dawn fire hit Lapu-Lapu City where 100 houses were eaten up and the alarm was raised to Task Force Bravo in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok at 2:46 a.m.

The Cebu City Fire Department recorded that 30 houses, made of light materials, were burned down.

Melchor and Chris Macaliag, the occupants of the room next to that of the couple, said they heard something drop on the floor, which was followed by a popping sound before the fire broke out.

They tried knocking on the couple’s room, but it was padlocked and no one was around.

Malin Estrada, the owner of the house, said the couple were not around when the fire broke out.

Estrada admitted that she often experienced electrical circuits that would frequently spark in the house, the Cebu City Fire Department said.

Kimberly Cuizon, a minor, sustained a puncture during the blaze.

The fire was raised to a second alarm, but was placed under control at 2:02 a.m. and was extinguished at 6:14 a.m.

Damage was pegged at P200,000.

A total of 59 families lost their homes to the fire.

An unattended candle was believed to be the cause of the fire that hit the house of the Nacionals in Lapu-Lapu.

The fire affected a total of 278 families and injured Francisca Nacional. Her daughters, Jamaica, 15; Franzel, 10; Bingcay, 8; and nephew Carlo Latoja, 14, were also injured.

They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment of their minor burns.

The blaze was raised to Task Force Bravo at 3:30 a.m., and was declared under control at 4:58 a.m.

Firefighters declared the fire out at 7:30 a.m.

FO2 Ruffred Amores of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said neighboring cities from Talisay, Cebu and Danao responded to fire as it quickly spread to the houses.

“Our firefighters had a hard time navigating around the place, the roads leading to the fire were small and the houses were too close to each other,” Amores said.

Damage was pegged at P800, 000.