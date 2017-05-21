Advocacy film backs Hero Foundation

HUNDREDS of Filipino soldiers are killed or incapacitated in the line of duty fighting for the nation, freedom, and for the children. Each fallen soldier leaves an average of three school-aged children orphaned.

Sadly, their education is sacrificed in favor of food and shelter as the remaining family members try to cope with the loss of their breadwinner.

Every year, at least 1,000 orphans of soldiers need the help of the community.

Since 1988, Hero (Help Educate and Rear Orphans) Foundation Inc. has been providing educational assistance that is adequate to help and encourage them to attain a college degree or complete a vocational course.

The foundation needs public support to sustain its current scholars and to accommodate hundreds of new applicants every year.

One way to help is by watching the multi-awarded advocacy film, “Ang Araw Sa Likod Mo” (The Sun Behind You) starring Bong Cabrera, Mike Liwag and Ping Medina. It tackles the heroism of Filipino soldiers in the thick of a four-decade old war against terrorism.

It will be shown in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, May 24.

Most of the proceeds of the movie will be donated to the foundation.