Argument sparks fire

WHAT started as a heated argument between a man and his lover resulted to a dawn fire yesterday that left 59 families homeless in Sitio Kamanggahan, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City.

Justina Estrada told SunStar Cebu that before the incident, she heard Dario Cabugngan having a loud exchange with an unidentified woman inside his room.

Dario and his wife, Joy, have been renting a room on the second floor of the Estrada’s 40-year-old house for the past decade. The couple are both blind therapists.

“We’re sure that the woman was not Joy because she has been staying in Lapu-Lapu City with her children in the past days. Dario’s marital affair is also of common knowledge here,” Estrada said in Cebuano.

The 67-year-old said she and her family were awakened by Dario and his companion’s argument. A few moments later, they heard a thud, followed by sparks and it was then when a neighbor shouted that the Estradas’ house was burning.

Dario and the woman, believed to be his lover, reportedly fled the scene before the fire responders arrived.

“We’ve been trying to reach him, but he’s not answering. We just want him to explain what happened and we’re not even considering filing charges. We pity him, but we deserve an explanation,” Estrada said.

Despite being unable to salvage anything apart from her daughter and two teenage grandchildren, Estrada said she is “grateful” that they are all safe.