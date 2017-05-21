Cities prepare for transport strike

THE cities of Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu will deploy buses and barangay-owned trucks to assist commuters who might be affected by the transport strike today.

Traffic managers don’t believe, though, that the activity organized by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) Cebu will affect the movement of commuters.

Piston will hold another transport strike to reiterate their opposition to the plan to phase out jeepneys 15 years old and above.

In Talisay, the City Government will deploy two buses to Barangay Tabunok to help ferry stranded commuters to Cebu City.

Almond dela Peña, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority, said that barangays with buses or trucks will also assist them.

In Lapu-Lapu, City-owned buses and barangay-owned trucks will also be deployed in strategic locations.

Roderick Daño of City Traffic Management System said that a private bus company will also help them in ferrying affected commuters.

In Mandaue, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) convinced one transport group not to join today’s transport strike.

Glenn Antigua, TEAM chief of operations, said that the National Transport Workers Union has decided to back out from participating in the activity because of an order from Manila.

Antigua said Piston will hold a caravan in four major cities in Cebu.

He said their office is ready to deploy trucks and buses in case Piston’s activity will hamper commuter flow.

As for Cebu City, the City Government will place on standby six Kaoshiung buses to ferry stranded passengers for free.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said that the city has so far not been affected by any transport strike held in the past.

He told SunStar Cebu that they will not be fielding additional traffic personnel today.

CCTO has close to 300 enforcers manning the city’s streets and intersections daily.

Ouano advised the riding public to leave their homes early and avoid the downtown and Barangay Mabolo area where the protest is expected to pass.

“As usual, we advise the public to help us monitor jeepneys. We also advise the protesters to follow the rules so as not to disrupt traffic,” he said.