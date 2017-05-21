Drug suspect nabbed in Catmon

POLICE arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust in Barangay Macaas, Catmon last Saturday afternoon.

Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo, the town police chief, identified the suspect as Jesufiel Orlanes Estenzo, 40.

The suspect yielded 25 small and a medium pack of white crystals believed to be shabu worth more than P20,000, and a .38 revolver with three bullets inside its cylinder to the operatives led by Abapo.

Estenzo surrendered to the police during Oplan Tokhang last year, but was found to continue his illegal drug trade.

The suspect will face complaints for violating RA 9165.