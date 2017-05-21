Drug suspect nabbed in Catmon
POLICE arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust in Barangay Macaas, Catmon last Saturday afternoon.
Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo, the town police chief, identified the suspect as Jesufiel Orlanes Estenzo, 40.
The suspect yielded 25 small and a medium pack of white crystals believed to be shabu worth more than P20,000, and a .38 revolver with three bullets inside its cylinder to the operatives led by Abapo.
Estenzo surrendered to the police during Oplan Tokhang last year, but was found to continue his illegal drug trade.
The suspect will face complaints for violating RA 9165.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!