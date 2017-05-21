Free surgery for cleft lip, palate set

OPERATION Rainbow from Perth, Australia, together with Kiwanis Club of Cebu and the Dr. Ignacio M. Cortes General Hospital in Mandaue City, will hold a medical mission that aims to serve more than 100 children with hare lip and/or cleft palate on July 22 to 28.

Operation Rainbow, a charitable institution, has been doing such missions since 1992, which started in Dipolog City.

Since 2009, Operation Rainbow moved its annual mission to Cebu; the first mission was done in Lapu-Lapu City and then to Mandaue City since 2011.

Dr. Tim Hewitt, a plastic surgeon, will head the Operation Rainbow team from Australia.

The Kiwanis Club of Cebu, headed by its president Dominique Pelayo, partners with and supports the Operation Rainbow team, especially in preparing, communicating and organizing support for the Australian team.

Leo Tacke is the Kiwanis project leader for this year’s operation in Cebu.

The screening of patients is set on July 22. It will start at 8 a.m.

For registration, which is ongoing, call 0922-8570304. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call Leo Tacke at 0917-6271285.