Korean, 49, found dead in room | SunStar

Korean, 49, found dead in room

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Korean, 49, found dead in room

Sunday, May 21, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 49-YEAR-OLD Korean national was found dead inside his rented room in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the casualty as Soonyong Hwang. Autopsy will determine if the foreigner committed suicide or foul play was involved.

Hwang was discovered by the apartment owner Dionisio Silawan. The foreigner’s body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Last May 14, another Korean Oh Yong-Yaek, killed himself by jumping off a residential building in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.

His body was discovered by a security guard and resident near the area at 6 a.m.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments