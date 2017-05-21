Korean, 49, found dead in room

A 49-YEAR-OLD Korean national was found dead inside his rented room in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the casualty as Soonyong Hwang. Autopsy will determine if the foreigner committed suicide or foul play was involved.

Hwang was discovered by the apartment owner Dionisio Silawan. The foreigner’s body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Last May 14, another Korean Oh Yong-Yaek, killed himself by jumping off a residential building in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.

His body was discovered by a security guard and resident near the area at 6 a.m.