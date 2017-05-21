Korean, 49, found dead in room
A 49-YEAR-OLD Korean national was found dead inside his rented room in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday afternoon.
Police identified the casualty as Soonyong Hwang. Autopsy will determine if the foreigner committed suicide or foul play was involved.
Hwang was discovered by the apartment owner Dionisio Silawan. The foreigner’s body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.
Last May 14, another Korean Oh Yong-Yaek, killed himself by jumping off a residential building in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.
His body was discovered by a security guard and resident near the area at 6 a.m.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!