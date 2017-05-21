Man, 'depressed,' found hanging
A MAN, who was allegedly depressed, was found hanging inside his room in San Miguel, Barangay Apas last Saturday morning.
According to an initial investigation by the Homicide Section, the brother of Jethruvin Serana, 30, was about to call the latter for their scheduled family outing in Pandanon Island, Bohol but he did not respond.
His brother then forced open the door and found Serana hanging with a leather belt tied around his neck and the other end attached to the roof beam.
Before the incident, the victim’s cousin had a chitchat with him and noticed that he seemed depressed, but did not reveal the reason behind his depression.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.
