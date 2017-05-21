Motorcycle crash kills 1
A 24-year-old man died when he rammed an electric post on his way to his house in Maria Paloma Village, Salvador Ext., Barangay Labangon last Saturday dawn.
In an initial investigation by the Traffic Patrol Group (TPG), Darem Pilares was onboard his motorcycle and was running at moderate speed.
Pilares nodded off and swerved right, but failed to control his motorcycle and crashed into a Veco post.
The impact caused the victim’s death, after a serious head injury.
He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, but was declared dead on arrival.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.
