P1M worth of drugs seized

A DRUG pusher from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust outside the fish port in Talisay City last Saturday night.

Cristan Cabungcal yielded more than 90 grams of suspected shabu worth more than P1 million.

Operatives of the Talisay City Police Station led by Supt. Emerson Dante conducted the operation near the City Fish Port in Barangay Tanke at 11 p.m. after they received information that Cabungcal was selling drugs in the area.

A poseur-buyer was able to transact with Cabungcal.

Dante told reporters that they further learned about Cabungcal’s illegal drug operations after interrogating another drug suspect in Tanke who was recently arrested.

Dante said that Cabungcal was a new drug player in the city.

Following his arrest, Dante said Cabungcal’s “boss” tried to bribe one of his personnel in exchange for his release.

Dante and his personnel refused to let Cabungcal go.

The suspect will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.