‘Speed up salvaging operation’

THE Talisay City Government will seek the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 in pushing for the immediate salvaging of the MV Fortuner.

Alvin Santillana, head of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the delay in the salvaging operation could cause further damage to the city’s waters and affect the livelihood of the fisherfolk.

“This is the best time for them (owner) to salvage the vessel because it’s summer time. If they do the work during the wet season, it will be difficult for them to salvage the vessel because of the rough waters,” Santillana said.

While no oil spill has been spotted in the site where the vessel sank, Santillana said its owner should not wait for the worst to happen.

He said the City also depends on its waters for tourism, particularly Lagundi Reef, which is a marine protected area.

The area where MV Fortuner sank is located three to four nautical miles away from Lagundi Reef, he said.

Santillana then questioned Seen Sam Shipping Inc. for not taking proactive action on removing the vessel.

The City plans to file a case against the firm if it reneges on its promise to salvage the vessel as soon as possible.