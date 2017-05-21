Victim’s mom runs after mayor’s son

THE mother of a political leader who was shot and killed by the brother-in-law of Sta. Fe Mayor Jose “Titing” Esgana two days before the May 2016 elections has filed a petition to include the mayor’s son in the murder case.

Josefina Delima, through her lawyer Judel Pareja, filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) last May 18 a petition for review to reverse and set aside the “erroneous” resolution of Provincial Prosecutor Ludivico Vistal Cutaran.

“Their findings are not the product of judicious analysis on the facts from the oral testimony via judicial affidavit and supporting evidence prescribed to them for consideration,” reads the petition.

Josefina also sought the inhibition of the investigating prosecutors from handling the case on the ground of partiality and bias.

Josefina’s son, Gilbert Delima, 37, was shot dead at 11:53 p.m. last May 7, 2016 across Esgana’s house in Barangay Talisay, Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island.

A murder case was filed against Pablo Paul Escarlan and the mayor’s son, Joanes Paulo Esgana, last Aug. 25, 2016 by Atty. Patricio Bernales Jr., then director of the National Bureau of Investigation 7.

Last Dec. 7, 2016, Cutaran recommended the filing of a homicide case against Escarlan but dismissed the murder case against Joanes Paulo for lack of probable cause.