Woman, 80, hit by motorcycle, dies
AN 80-year-old widow died after she was hit by a motorcycle in Barangay Aliwanay, Balamban last Saturday night.
Police identified the fatality as Nestora Maloya, who succumbed to injuries in the head and other parts of her body.
She was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the town, but the attending doctor declared her dead on arrival.
The motorcycle driver, Lorenzo Oria, suffered minor injuries. He was detained by the police after his injuries were treated.
Investigation showed that Maloya was crossing the road when she was hit by Oria, who was driving fast.
Oria will possibly face a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.
