World Vision sets charity run on July 16

WORLD Vision will hold its annual charity run on July 16 as part of its 60th year celebration of “Caring for Children and Building Sustainable Communities.”

The World Vision Run 2017 in Cebu, which will be held at the Cebu Business Park, aims to provide sustainable livelihood projects in a World Vision-assisted community in Sogod town, Cebu.

These projects include the establishment of nine Community-Managed Savings and Credit Association (CoMSCA) groups, construction of a multi-purpose building, and provision of livelihood start-up kits, such as vegetable production, hog or chicken raising, massage therapy, masonry and food processing.

The run also aims to raise awareness and support to its recently launched advocacy campaign–It Takes a World to End Sexual Exploitation of Children.

The campaign aims to empower parents, caregivers and children, to support frontliners, rescue operations and legal interventions, and to support safe shelters and reintegration programs for rescued children.

Similar to previous World Vision runs, this year hopes to showcase fun-filled, informative and interactive booths with special participation from supportive celebrity ambassadors and advocates, such as Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli, television show host Suzie Abrera, and World Vision ambassador Marc Nelson to help raise awareness about World Vision’s cause and campaign for the protection and the well-being of children.

To join or know more about the World Vision Run 2017, visit www.worldvision.org.ph, follow www.facebook.com/worldvisionrun, or call World Vision hotline number at 372-7777.

In-store registration starts on June 1.

Registration sites are Toby’s Sports, upper ground floor of SM City Cebu main and SM Seaside City, SRP Mambaling Road, Cebu City; Runnr Cebu, second floor Ayala Center Cebu; and Anytime Fitness on N. Escario St., and in Cebu Business Park.