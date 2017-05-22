CH wants exemptions from law

THE Cebu City Government wants to come up with a guideline on apprehending motorcycle drivers who transport children, which is prohibited under Republic Act (RA) 10666, or Children's Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young said the law is not fully applicable in the city since there are areas where the motorcycle is the only means of transporting children to school.

"It's a problem (motorcycle transporting children) but it's not as bad as you think. There are schools that children need to cross highways using motorcycles from their areas in the interior part," he told reporters.

As proposed, Young wants motorcycles carrying students to be exempted before classes start and during dismissal.

He said they will also designate a portion of the main highways where motorcycle drivers can cross to drop off the students at school gates.

"While I understand the intention of the author of the law, which is for the safety of the kids, this is anti-poor. The people here are poor that's why they use motorcycles because if they're not, they would use other vehicles. This is our reality," Young said.

But motorcycles carrying children during class hours will be apprehended, Young said.

Under RA 10666, “it shall be unlawful for any person to drive a motorcycle with a child on board on public roads where there is heavy volume of vehicles, there is a high density of fast moving vehicles or where a speed limit of more than 50 kilometers per hour is imposed."

A child is exempted and can ride a motorcycle, though, if he/she can comfortably place his/her feet on the standard foot peg of the motorcycle and if his/her arms can reach around and grasp the waist of the motorcycle driver.

Young said he wants to sit down with the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to discuss the matter.

Young said the ABC and DepEd can determine the areas where exemptions can be made.

He will also meet police officials to inform them about the "compromise."

He said he hopes to complete the guidelines before the opening of classes, which is set on June 5 for public schools.