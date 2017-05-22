Criminology student caught with shabu

A CRIMINOLOGY student was arrested after he was found carrying illegal drugs at a checkpoint in Mandaue City last Sunday night.

More than two hours later, authorities caught a 39-year-old man who was reportedly an illegal drug seller in Consolacion, after the student told the police who owned the illegal drugs.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Mandaue Police Station (MPS) 6, said they flagged down Jake Dela Victoria, 19, a third year criminology student, during a checkpoint in Sitio Capasanan, Barangay Casili, at 11:50 p.m. last Sunday.

Dela Victoria was using a black Honda XRM motorcycle with plate number 9670 GB when police stopped him for not wearing a helmet. Dela Victoria failed to show a driver’s license and the registration of the motorcycle.

Members of MPS 6 found a sachet of shabu on him.

Villacampa said that Dela Victoria told them that the owner of the illegal drug was Bener Sangag, 39, a resident of Bamboo Hills in Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion.

Dela Victoria told police he is Sangag’s driver.

“Bag-o pa daw siya nag-drive para ni Sangag. Katong motor hinuwaman ra pud (According to Dela Victoria, he just recently served as Sangag’s driver. The student just borrowed the motorcycle),” said Villacampa.

MPS 6 personnel and Consolacion Police conducted a buy-bust on Sangag in Poblacion Occidental at 2:30 a.m. yesterday. After sensing he was dealing with police, Sangag ran toward his house where he was arrested.

“Sangag was the target of Talamban Police Station so he transferred to Liloan and stayed there for about two to three months. When he learned that people noticed his illegal drug trade, he transferred to Consolacion,” Villacampa said.

Authorities recovered a large pack and nine medium packs of suspected shabu, and the buy-bust money from him. The illegal drugs confiscated from had a street value of P300,000.

The two suspects were detained at the MPS 6 holding cell.