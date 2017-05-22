Girl ‘lost’ after fire

FRANCISCA Nacional suffered burns on both soles after she jumped out through a window of her family’s burning house, together with her children, in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday dawn.

While they ran away from the flames, Nacional, 38, noticed that her 8-year-old daughter, Jacel, was not with them.

As of yesterday, Jacel remained missing.

At least 1,400 individuals were displaced by fire, which broke out past 2 a.m. in Sitio Matumbo, Pusok.

The 337 families are temporarily staying in the Pusok National High School.

Based on reports provided by the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, about 100 structures were destroyed and P800,000 worth of property damaged.

Nacional and her other two daughters, 15-year-old Jamaica and 10-year-old Franzel, and another resident named Carlo Anthony Latoja were among the injured persons recorded by the LCFD.

According to LCFD’s records, so far, no one died in the fire.

“Gipamata man to siya sa iyang maguwang. Ambot ba pud oy nganong wa mosunod (Jacel’s sister woke her up. I do not know why she did not follow us),” said Nacional, weeping.

Nacional said they tried to find Jacel immediately, but they had no idea where she was.

In a separate interview, SFO1 Hadjiludin Samonte said they did not see any remains in the area, so they believe and hope that the child managed to run outside her family’s house.

“We would have seen the re-mains. In the case of the Nacionals, we did not find any body there,” said Samonte. He also said that an unattended candle probably caused the fire.

However, Nacional said they made sure they put out the candle before they slept and just used a flashlight app on her cellphone for some light. Her phone number is 09491789710. If you know where Jacel is, she asked, please call or bring the child to Matumbo.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Andy Berame said that his office will report the missing person to the police.

Berame also appealed for kitchen utensils, pillows, blankets, and mats for the affected families. Yesterday, City Social Welfare and Services personnel distributed packed meals to the survivors. Relief packs with rice, noodles, and canned goods were also given to them. Since classes will start in less than three weeks, Berame said that the families will be transferred to the Pusok barangay gym this week.