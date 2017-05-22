Lot owners allow fire victims to stay; officials to discuss reblocking

THE private owners of the lot where 59 families lost their houses to a fire in Sitio Kamanggahan, Barangay Labangon last Sunday dawn will allow the affected residents to stay in their property.

Arlene Monisit, one of the affected residents, said they met with the owners (who asked not to be named), who assured them that all affected families will be given 20 square meters each so they can rebuild their homes in the same area.

“We’re happy because the owners have been so kind to us. They said they will have the area reblocked,” she told SunStar Cebu in Cebuano.

Monisit and the other affected families have been living in the area for many years. Some of them have been in the area for almost 50 years.

Sought for comment, Labangon gender and development focal officer Flor Bagajantol said they have yet to meet with the lot owners to discuss the status of the residents.

“Although we know about the proposed reblocking, we have to discuss it thoroughly. We also have to verify who are renting and who had their houses built on the ground should the reblocking proceed,” she told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview yesterday.

The families are temporarily taking shelter at the old barangay hall. Department of Social Welfare and Services head Lea Japson said they’ve started distributing food aid to the fire victims.

As to the P20,000 cash assistance from the City, Japson said it is still being processed.

“I also recommended that the affected families be included in the beneficiaries of the rental subsidy for fire victims worth P4,000. It will be charged under the calamity fund, but it first needs a resolution,” she said.