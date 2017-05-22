LTO 7 nabs 7 violators of new laws

SEVEN people were arrested last week by the Land Transportation Office 7 for violating recently implemented laws.

A multicab driver was arrested for violating Republic Act (RA) 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act. He had a working tablet on his dashboard while driving at the South Road Properties.

Joel Maloloy-on, LTO 7 operations chief, told SunStar Cebu that they confiscated the driver's license and required him to pay P5,000, the penalty for first-time offenders.

RA 10913 prohibits, among others, making or receiving calls; writing, sending or reading text-based communications; playing games; watching movies; performing calculations; reading e-books; composing messages; and surfing or browsing the internet while driving.

Last Friday, six motorcycle drivers had their licenses confiscated by LTO 7 personnel for violating RA 10666, or the Children's Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015.

They were caught with children on the back of their vehicle without a helmet, or the child's arm failed to grasp or reach around the driver's waist or the child's feet could not touch the foot peg of the motorcycle.

The violators will be fined P3,000 each as first-time offenders.

Maloloy-on warned that habitual offenders may lose their license.