Penro seizes P3.5M worth of butane-refilling items

POLICE raids in two warehouses in Sitio Camarin, Vito, Minganilla last Friday yielded P3.5 million worth of butane-refilling items.

Jayson Lozano, of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, said the buy-busts were conducted following the confession of an apprehended retailer of butane canisters, Roger Bernabe Amadeo.

Two suspects were arrested in the raid of the first warehouse. Police found the second warehouse abandoned.

Lozano said the registrations of the two refilling stations are not for butane business.

“All business engagement should have a business permit, but they don’t have one. Although they were authorized by the Province as a refilling station, our team retrieved a document of their business registration as LPG tank refilling station. What they have are butane materials,” Lozano told reporters. Refilling butane canisters is illegal.

Among the seized items were 419 tanks, seven refilling machines, nine air compressor units, four weighing scales, two delivery vans and 15,830 butane canisters.

Lazano said the filled canisters and tanks were impounded in Mandue City and the empty canisters in Naga City.

It took a dump truck two days and a total of 22 trips to transfer the seized items, said Lozano.

The two suspects, Razel Gaballo and Logie Pacultad Gabuya, were detained at the Minglanilla Police detention cell.

“We already have the names of people involved in the business, but we will still confirm their identities. Although the neighbors knew the operation, they don’t don’t know who are the owners because the workers are from other places like Negros and Davao,” said Lozano. CNU Intern Airland Sala