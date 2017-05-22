Profiling of youths eyed in 80 villages

THE City Government through the Cebu City Local Youth Development Office (CCLYDO) will do profiling of all the youths in the 80 barangays starting next month.

This is because the City lacks data on the number of youths in the villages, said CCYLDO officer Jess Anthony Dela Cruz.

The activity, he said, will be done in partnership with different universities in the city.

“We will ask them if they want to volunteer for the Barangay Youth Task Force and what advocacies or programs they want implemented,” he said.

The profiling was among the matters tackled during the 1st Youth Congress hosted by the CCLYDO yesterday.

In Barangay Kalunasan, among the projects the youth want to implement are seminars on HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) awareness and anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Aside from the profiling, CCLYDO plans to partner with telecommunications company to inform the youth about the City Government’s activities that will need volunteers.

At present, CCLYDO has at least 1,000 youth volunteers from the different barangays.

The CCLYDO was formed after the Cebu City Youth Affairs Office was dissolved by Mayor Tomas Osmeña last April 6. Kate Parilla, CNU Intern