Reshuffling affects 5 precincts

The new police chiefs of Consolacion, Bantayan, Sibonga, Santander, and Pinamungajan assumed office yesterday morning.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble led the turnover ceremony held at the provincial police headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Supt. Mina Domingo replaced Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales as Consolacion Police Station chief.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado had urged Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño to replace Gonzales, whom she accused of failing to stop an illegal gambling activity during Holy Week.

Chief Insp. Florendo Fajardo is the new police chief of Bantayan town in Bantayan Island, replacing Chief Insp. Stephen Amamag-id.

Amamag-id is the new head of the Sibonga Police Station, which was headed by SPO4 Darline Banogon.

In Santander, the new police chief is Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, the former chief of the Danao City Police Station. He replaced Senior Insp. Alfredo Kuhay Jr., who took over the post of Senior Insp. Carmechaelo Lesoy as chief of the Pinamungajan Police Station.