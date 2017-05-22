Traffic body wary over flyover’s gap

THE City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CTTODA) has raised concern on a gap in the Tabunok flyover’s expansion joint.

The gap was seen after the implementation of the Department of Public Works and Highways’(DPWH) asphalting project.

CTTODA head Almond Dela Peña wants the DPWH to immediately address the flyover’s crack to avoid accidents, especially at night.

Dela Peña said he got a lot of complaints from motorists about the bumps they go over every time they pass by the flyover.

DPWH Area Engineer II Jorge Laroa explained that the gap was due to the absence of the flyover’s expansion plate, which was stolen several years ago.

“It is the reason why we placed ashpalt on the flyover. But every time we cover the crack, the asphalt sinks so it creates another gap,” he said.

According to Laroa, they are supposed to replace the expansion plate, which is included in the second phase of their asphalting project, but the delivery of meterials was delayed.

It is expected to arrive next week yet.

“Once the materials arrive, we will immediately patch up the crack and there will be road closure every night,” he said.

DPWH has scheduled the flyover’s retrofitting works in the last week of May or in the first week of June. It is expected to be finished by June 17. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern