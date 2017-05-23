Capitol's program gets support from senators

THE Cebu Provincial Government’s scholarship program for the poorest of the poor is offering more slots to interested applicants after two national officials pledged support for it.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said 130 slots will be added to the Paglaum Scholarship Program’s 600 available slots since Senator Bam Aquino and Kabayan Partylist Rep. Harry Roque vowed to give funds.

Aquino and Roque want beneficiaries to get a 95 percent passing grade.

The two learned about the program after Magpale introduced it to them during a meeting.