Expressway project ‘won’t affect city’s watersheds’

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 assured that the proposed P50-billion Cebu Metro Expressway project will not affect Cebu’s watershed areas.

During the executive council meeting of the Provincial Development Council yesterday, Engr. Nonato Paylado, DPWH 7 planning division chief, said that while it will cross the transaxial portion of Cebu, the proposed Cebu Metro Expressway will be built 100 meters away from watershed areas.

But Paylado said they also want to coordinate with their environmental engineer to determine if there are protected areas that could be affected by the project.

The final feasibility study, to be done by CEDCO, for the proposed project also includes a tunnel that will cross areas that are known to be highly susceptible to landslides.

The tunnel, according to the feasibility study, will be located in Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City.

But Paylado said it will be up to a detailed engineering study, funded by the National Government, to determine if there is a need for the structure in the proposed Cebu Metro Expressway.

Following the presentation yesterday, the Cebu Provincial Development Council executive committee endorsed CEDCO’s feasibility study to the Regional Development Council.