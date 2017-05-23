Lapu drug busts yield 2 men, P129K of shabu | SunStar

Lapu drug busts yield 2 men, P129K of shabu

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

TWO drug suspects were caught with more than P120,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-busts in Lapu-Lapu City.

In Barangay Pajo, Reynaldo Lumar, a high-value target, was arrested in a motel at 2 p.m. last Monday.

Seized from him were two medium sachets of suspected shabu worth P120,360. At 8:40 p.m., Kenneth Figues, 29, was caught in Barangay Pusok.

He yielded 19 sachets of shabu worth P8,968 and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were detained in the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s holding cell while waiting for the cases to be filed against them.

