Lapu drug busts yield 2 men, P129K of shabu
TWO drug suspects were caught with more than P120,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-busts in Lapu-Lapu City.
In Barangay Pajo, Reynaldo Lumar, a high-value target, was arrested in a motel at 2 p.m. last Monday.
Seized from him were two medium sachets of suspected shabu worth P120,360. At 8:40 p.m., Kenneth Figues, 29, was caught in Barangay Pusok.
He yielded 19 sachets of shabu worth P8,968 and drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were detained in the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s holding cell while waiting for the cases to be filed against them.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 24, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!