Tomas to help jail with test kits

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is willing to grant the request of Cebu City Jail for the City Government to shoulder the expenses for drug tests of more than 4,000 inmates.

This, as the City Council requested Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Director Serafin Barrieto to assign additional jail officers and support staff to improve security inside the jail.

In his news conference yesterday, Osmeña said the City can spend for the drug testing kits for the inmates.

The mayor is not sure, though, what sanctions the jail management will give to inmates who will be found positive in the tests since they are already detained. But at least it will help the jail management to know who among the inmates are into drugs, he said.

“What I’m thinking is, it’s kinda useless because if found guilty, what they will do? They’re already in jail. What’s the whole point? But it’s good that we should know. Isn’t it funny we can’t put them in jail if found positive? But I will support the move. I think we should know at least,” he told reporters.

Osmeña said the City has peace and order funds which can be used for the drug tests.

Earlier, Jail Superintendent Arnel Peralta, warden of the city jail, wrote Osmeña to ask for assistance for the drug tests.

The drug testing is a directive from the jail’s national office, but Peralta said it did not provide them with funds for it, so he asked for the City’s help.

Dr. Alice Utlang, chief of the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse and Prevention (Cosap), said they’re willing to buy the testing kits and administer the exams to the inmates. Utlang said each kit costs around P75.

At present, there are 4,350 inmates detained inside city jail.