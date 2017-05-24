3 village JOs found using drugs in surprise test

THREE job-order employees of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City tested positive during a surprise drug test yesterday morning.

Out of the 226 employees, only 135 showed up at the Paknaan Barangay Gym.

Paknaan is the third barangay where the City Health Office (CHO) and the Department of Health conducted a drug examination.

Workers were called for a general meeting at the barangay gym at 8:30 a.m. where the surprise drug test was conducted.

The barangay officials believed that the 91 barangay workers thought that it was a whole-day activity, while others were not interested to attend the meeting.

The seven barangay councilors in Paknaan also joined in the drug test. Paknaan Barangay Captain Malaquias Soco, who already underwent the same examination at City Hall a few weeks ago, was in Manila yesterday.

Dr. Armindo Ceniza of the CHO said that other workers who underwent the drug test were barangay tanods, clean and green workers, and employees assigned at the barangay offices.

Ceniza said that all those who were found positive for drugs were male.

Paknaan Councilwoman Dulce Jumao-as said those who were not present will have to undergo drug test at their own expense.

Those who were tested positive will also have to pay for the confirmatory test.

Ceniza said the confirmatory test using a urine sample costs more than P1,000.

Early this month, CHO also conducted a drug test in Barangay Banilad where seven workers were found positive for drugs.

The same examination was also conducted among personnel of Barangay Cambaro.