Cebu City cops' buy-busts yield 2 suspects

TWO high-value targets who were linked to suspected big-time drug pushers were caught in separate drug busts in Barangays Labangon and Suba yesterday dawn.

Steven “Dwight” Cavan, 31, and John Abellana Lupian, 20, were arrested by the City Drug Enforcement Unit and the City Intelligence Branch.

“Cavan sources his shabu from Lupian and both are arrested in follow-up operations from the drug pushers related to Archie Abellana and Melchor Ocarol, two of last year’s big time drug pushers here in Cebu City,” Chief Insp. Ramoncelio Sawan, deputy chief for operation of the Cebu City Police Office, said.

Lupian is Abellana’s nephew. Police confiscated a total of P276,912 worth of shabu from Cavan and Lupian.