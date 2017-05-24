Fire hits hotel in Cebu City
A FIRE struck the highest hotel in Cebu City yesterday dawn.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 received the alarm from the Crown Regency Hotel on Osmeña Blvd. at 3:57 a.m.
“The fire started at the working area of their Basement 2 where their technicians often fix their air-conditioning units and refrigerators. We found out that an electrical kettle was left plugged for a long time and it overheated,” SFO3 Pier Angelo Abellana said.
Abellana said that the kettle exploded and the nearby combustible materials caught fire.
The incident was captured in the close-circuit television camera (CCTV).
It was a good thing that the hotel’s sprinkler system activated and prevented the fire from spreading, he said.
The fire was placed under control at 5:03 a.m. and was extinguished at 5:57 a.m.
Damage was pegged at P5,000. No one was hurt.
In 2014, a fire caused by gasoline that spilled over from a generator also hit the hotel’s basement.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 24, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!