Fire hits hotel in Cebu City

A FIRE struck the highest hotel in Cebu City yesterday dawn.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 received the alarm from the Crown Regency Hotel on Osmeña Blvd. at 3:57 a.m.

“The fire started at the working area of their Basement 2 where their technicians often fix their air-conditioning units and refrigerators. We found out that an electrical kettle was left plugged for a long time and it overheated,” SFO3 Pier Angelo Abellana said.

Abellana said that the kettle exploded and the nearby combustible materials caught fire.

The incident was captured in the close-circuit television camera (CCTV).

It was a good thing that the hotel’s sprinkler system activated and prevented the fire from spreading, he said.

The fire was placed under control at 5:03 a.m. and was extinguished at 5:57 a.m.

Damage was pegged at P5,000. No one was hurt.

In 2014, a fire caused by gasoline that spilled over from a generator also hit the hotel’s basement.