Law against distracted driving gets stalled

JUST six days after it started being enforced on the streets, Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act was suspended.

Ahmed Cuizon, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 director, confirmed the matter to SunStar Cebu in a message on Facebook.

The suspension of RA 10913 came after members of Con-gress called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to defer the law’s enforcement because of complaints from motorists. Cuizon said he doesn’t know yet how long the suspension will last.

In an official statement, the DOTr said it has ordered all of its branch agencies such as LTFRB, Land Transportation Office, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and the PNP Highway Patrol Group to heed the lawmakers’ request.

The DOTr is also planning to revive its Technical Working Group to review the implementing rules and regulations. “An information and education campaign shall commence as soon as the new IRR is crafted. We invite the public to continue the constructive discussion on this new law,” the statement added.