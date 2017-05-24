'Lost' girl still not found

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Jacel Nacional has not yet been found two days after a fire destroyed her home in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Senior Insp. Alden Zambrano, chief of Police Station 5, said they have yet to check if the child was brought to a hospital since they didn't see her remains in the fire site.

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino, who visited the affected families yesterday, said he already asked the Police Regional Office 7 to help look for her.

The dawn fire reportedly started in the house of Francisca Nacional, Jacel's mother.

Francisca, a mother of four, earlier said she and her children jumped out of the window to escape the flames last Sunday.

It was only when they were out of harm's way that she learned that Jacel was not with them.

According to GMA 7 Balitang Bisdak, Francisca’s brother found bones on the spot where their house used to stand, but it was not confirmed if these belonged to Jacel.

The bones will be forwarded to police to be examined.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot said they are considering that the girl might be with relatives or her father, who is separated from Francisca.

“Way nakita sa area. Naay nakita bukog sa iro man gud (We didn't have anything in the area. There were bones, but these belonged to a dog),” said Cabagnot.

In a separate interview, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Andy Berame asked concerned citizens to report to police or bring Jacel to her parents in Pusok, if they see her.