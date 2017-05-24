Talisay to impose penalties against owner of sunken ship

THE Talisay City Council yesterday approved a resolution requesting the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Legal Office to collect fines and penalties against the owner of mv Fortuner for compromising the safety of the sea.

The daily penalty of P2,000 that will be imposed on the owner of the sunken cargo vessel will be based on the City ordinance that regulates fines and penalties for grounded and stranded sea vessels for causing undue stress and damage on the City’s marine resources. It is called the environmental preservation fee.

The mv Fortuner, which is owned by Sam Seen Shipping Company Inc., was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last May 7.

“The City of Talisay has the authority to collect environmental fees for every ship that anchors, or is ground and stranded within its municipal waters, more so, when said vessels directly damaged the coral reefs. The sunken vessel mv Fortuner is clearly impacting damage on the City’s marine resources,” a portion of the resolution said.

Councilor Antonio Bacaltos, who chairs the council committee on environmental protection, wildlife ecology and natural resources management, said that the penalty will cover from day one of the incident.

He said that a memorandum of agreement will be signed between the City and shipowner. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern