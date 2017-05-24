What's next for Team Rama?

WITH barely two months before tables are turned in the Cebu City Council, Team Rama councilors may soon be stripped of their leadership or participation in any committees.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that when Councilor Jerry Guardo resumes office after serving his preventive suspension, the administration will work on reorganizing the council.

Guardo, though, pointed out that he will not be joining the council's regular sessions until he receives a written order from the Department of Interior and Local Government central office.

Osmeña said he has not considered giving the opposition any chairmanship.

Team Rama has eight councilors: Pastor Alcover, Jose Daluz III, Eduardo Rama, Raymond Garcia, Joy Pesquera, Philip Zafra, Joel Garganera and James Anthony Cuenco.

BOPK also has eight councilors: Margarita Osmeña, Sisinio Andales, Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Joy Augustus Young, Alvin Arcilla, Mary Ann delos Santos, Guardo and Dave Tumulak.

Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella remains “independent,” although BOPK considers him part of the group.

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is the presiding officer, assured they will uphold the principle of check and balance.

“In the event that we become the minority, we'll respect it... Avoid attacking the personalities, just talk on the issues,” he said.