Sona 'will most likely discuss drug war'

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he expects President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss the government's fight against illegal drugs during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) tomorrow.

"I agree with his style in fighting drugs. If he didn't do what he did, we will be in a very bad state today," he said.

The mayor said he has known Duterte for almost 30 years and the latter is consistent.

However, Osmeña criticized the President in the latter's choice of his people in the region, particularly in the police force and his presidential assistant.

Osmeña reiterated his dismay when the administration relieved Patrocinio Comendador as Police Regional Office 7 director and Benjamin Santos as Cebu City Police Office director last year.

Osmeña had said the City and the police should a good team to fight illegal drugs in the local level. (RVC)