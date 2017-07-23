Central Visayas 'rebel-free'

THE military and police are still pursuing members of the New People's Army (NPA) who allegedly ambushed the Guihulngan police last Friday morning.

But despite the recent clash in Negros Oriental, the Central Command (Centcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said that Central Visayas is insurgency-free.

PO2 Francisco Petiluna, Guihulngan police spokesman, told SunStar Superbalita that the Police Regional Office 18 assigned additional personnel to their station after six of their police officers, including their chief Supt. Arnel Arpon, were killed last Friday.

Supt. Carlos Lacuesta, deputy provincial police director for operations, is currently officer-in-charge.

PNP Chief General Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa visited Arpon's wake yesterday.

Petiluna said they believe the Central Negros Front and the Regional Strike Force to be behind the ambush.

Col. Medel Aguilar, Centcom spokesman, said the incident will not happen in Cebu.

"We have monitored some of them (communist rebels) here but the information is not verified. Our troops are conducting patrols with police to prevent possible attacks," Aguilar said.

He also said they are helping police control the situation in Guihulngan.

The 76th Infantry Battalion and the 303rd Army Bridge are going after the suspects.

He said they are making sure rebels don't attack Central Visayas. (With HBL of Superbalita)