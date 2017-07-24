6 minors caught with guns, illegal drugs

SIX minors and an 18-year-old were caught with firearms and illegal drugs in two incidents in Mandaue City last Sunday dawn.

SPO2 Juan Calamba of Mandaue Police Station (MPS) 5 said the minors had caused trouble while coming from a disco in Barangay Opao.

The first incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Gerardo Ouano St. in Opao.

MPS 5 personnel apprehended three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old in the operation. They live in Barangays Basak, Barangay Looc and Barangay Umapad in Lapu-Lapu City.

Calamba said one of the 16-year-old children, Johnny (real name withheld), had been reported several times to the police station for getting involved in similar incidents.

“Johnny even tried to frighten a security guard in a university in Barangay Looc after the minor fired a gun,” said Calamba in Cebuano.

Authorities recovered a .357 revolver, bullets, suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

MPS 5 personnel are monitoring Opao as it will hold a disco every Saturday night for its fiesta celebration next month, Calamba said.

After the Ouano St. incident, another commotion happened on D.M. Cortes St. (formerly Plaridel St.) at 2 a.m.

MPS 5 caught Alvin Bacalla, 18, a resident in Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City, and two boys aged 16 and 17. The minors were from Barangays Paknaan and Labogon. Calamba said the rumble on D.M. Cortes St., with the minors throwing stones, damaged a car that passed by.

Bacalla was caught with a sachet of shabu. Drug paraphernalia was recovered from the 17-year-old while a .22 Black Widow revolver with four bullets were seized from the 16-year-old.

MPS 5 Women and Children Protection Desk is handling the case of the minors. (FMG)