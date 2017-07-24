Duterte's Sona marked by small rally in Cebu

SEVERAL militant groups rallied on the streets, from Capitol to Colon, while President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Quezon City yesterday.

Members of Gabriela Cebu, Bayan Muna and Anakbayan, among others, walked the length of Osmeña Blvd., waving flags and relaying their messages on megaphones.

They later positioned themselves at the intersection of downtown Colon.

The issues they raised ranged from the state of rice production in the country, extension of martial law in Mindanao to contractualization.

"We want to show the public the manifestations of the current programs and policies of the Duterte administration," said Niño Olayvar, vice chairperson of Anakbayan.

Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria, who inspected the rally, said there were about 100 participants.

He said the protest was generally peaceful. (USJ-R Intern Cherizar Maxine Magat)