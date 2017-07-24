Duterte's Sona marked by small rally in Cebu
SEVERAL militant groups rallied on the streets, from Capitol to Colon, while President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Quezon City yesterday.
Members of Gabriela Cebu, Bayan Muna and Anakbayan, among others, walked the length of Osmeña Blvd., waving flags and relaying their messages on megaphones.
They later positioned themselves at the intersection of downtown Colon.
The issues they raised ranged from the state of rice production in the country, extension of martial law in Mindanao to contractualization.
"We want to show the public the manifestations of the current programs and policies of the Duterte administration," said Niño Olayvar, vice chairperson of Anakbayan.
Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria, who inspected the rally, said there were about 100 participants.
He said the protest was generally peaceful. (USJ-R Intern Cherizar Maxine Magat)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on July 25, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!