PRO 7 orders investigation to find out real owner of rifle

A high-ranking police official has ordered an investigation to identify the real owner of the rifle used by former officer Joel Lopez in killing his family and himself in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City last Sunday morning.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said the M16 automatic rifle was taken to the crime laboratory for macro-etching to determine its serial numbers that had been defaced.

Lopez returned his government-issued firearm after he was dismissed from service in 2013 for his failure to attend court hearings for a drug case in Lapu-Lapu City.

“If it will be traced, the owner of that firearm will be made answerable why his firearm was with Lopez,” Espino said.

Lopez applied for a reinstatement in the service, but he was denied by PRO 7 for his case was serious neglect of duty.

“We could summarize that the offense was really grave for him to be reinstated,” Espino said.

For the past 18 months, eight PRO 7 personnel (three PO1s, two PO2s, and three PO3s) who went absent without filing an official leave were dismissed for grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty and serious neglect of duty.

Espino begged off to comment when asked if Lopez armed himself for protection from a drug personality, whom his team caught when he was still with Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

One Lopez’s former colleagues described him as a “silent but jolly” person. PO3 Christopher Cesa, police-community relations (PCR) officer of the Talisay City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that he was shocked to find out what Lopez did.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. He was the silent type but he was a jolly person,” Cesa said.

Lopez served as desk officer, operations officer and member of the beat patrol in Talisay City for two years before he was dismissed from service.

Cesa said Lopez was a friendly guy was often seen bonding with his fellow officers. Even though he was dismissed from service, Lopez would often visit the station to talk to his colleagues, Cesa said.

Eventually, Lopez’s visits stopped, Cesa said.

The police official believes Lopez was possibly suffering from depression at the time. Lopez shot his wife Jelyn Lapiña Lopez, stepdaughter Angel May Lapiña, 12; and son Myir Lapiña Lopez, 8, before turning the rifle on himself.

Initial investigation showed that Lopez and his wife were having financial problems that led to an argument, then to the killing.

An auditor of the pawnshop where Jelyn was employed as vault operator reportedly discovered its funds had a deficit of P30,000 last Saturday.

Jelyn possibly borrowed the money without permission for Lopez’s recent trip to Manila. He reportedly went to Camp Crame, so he would know the status of his appeal to be reinstated in the service.

She was dismissed from her job after the discovery. (KAL, with JKV)