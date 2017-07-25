Some 300 houses lost in twin blazes in Cebu, Mandaue

FIRE struck Sitio Baho, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City yesterday, affecting 274 families and 1,221 individuals.

The fire alarm was received at 12:14 p.m. and was declared a general alarm at 1:39 p.m. by Bureau of Protection (BFP) 7 Chief Samuel Tadeo.

"We had a hard time fighting the fire because the houses were close-packed, the wind was strong and our water supply was low," Tadeo said.

A general alarm is the highest fire status, which means that all fire districts in Cebu and other neighboring towns are summoned to help extinguish a blaze.

The fire was still not declared completely out as of 7:40 p.m.

The fire gutted more than 190 houses in a report by the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

There were two reported injuries. They were identified as FO1 Alvin Cortina and Rosalina Mariano.

The fire was allegedly caused by an unattended candle in a house made of light materials occupied by Princess Rama.

"In our initial investigation, she lighted a big candle from Simala which was given to her by her neighbor. She placed it on top of a smaller glass and went to take a bath. When she went out, she saw that the flames had already eaten her house," said SFO2 Alberto Jagdon Jr.

Damage was pegged at P500,000.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña arrived at the scene to assess the situation with Tadeo.

A few minutes after Osmeña left, former mayor Michael Rama visited the fire-stricken residents.

He said he doesn't know Princess, adding that they only share the same surname.

When asked by reporters why the sitio was not subjected to reblocking during his administration, Rama said that there were plans but these did not push through. He did not elaborate why.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Chief Nagiel Bañacia said affected residents will be temporarily housed in a nearby gym.

In Mandaue City, more than 200 families lost their homes after fire broke out in Barangay Subangdaku.

The fire, which started in the interior portion of a residential area in Sitio Back Matimco past 4 p.m., destroyed more than 100 houses.

A man was hurt when a galvanized iron sheet fell on him, while a woman suffered burns, said Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad.

The Mandaue City Fire Station raised the fire alarm to Task Force Alpha after they learned that the area was densely populated and the houses were made of light materials.

SFO3 Arnold Lao said they had difficulty accessing the fire scene.

The flames reportedly started in the house of Juana Racan.

Manatad told SunStar Cebu that a butane canister caused the fire.

“The house owner opened a butane canister and looked for a match. The canister then exploded,” he said in Cebuano.

Racan admitted that her family used butane canisters, but these were downstairs while the fire started upstairs.

She said she heard an explosion on the second floor. When she checked, she saw an electrical wire in flames.

Racan said she tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but the flames were uncontrollable.

The fire was put out past 6 p.m.

Damage was pegged at P1.5 million.

Displaced families will temporarily stay in tents on a lot next to the fire site.

Manatad said they're asking the public to help the survivors.

Anyone who would like to extend assistance can drop their donations at the Subangdaku Barangay Hall or at the command center near the fire site. (JOB, FMG)