Cebu City can use P716.5-million budget

UNLESS it will be declared inoperative, the Cebu City Government can use the P716.5-million first supplemental budget (SB 1) that the council approved last Tuesday despite some objections.

City Budget Officer Marietta Gumia said that the SB 1 was already approved, which means that the City can use it.

A copy of the approved appropriation ordinance that backed the passage of SB 1 will be forwarded to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for comments and review.

“Unless it will be declared inoperative, the City will continue the implementation of programs and projects funded under the SB 1,” said Gumia.

Francisco Fernandez, executive assistant of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, supported the statement, saying the City is ready to return the funds under SB 1 if the DBM finds irregularities in its passage.

It usually takes at least 90 days from receipt before DBM releases an opinion on an approved SB.

The City Council decided to ask the DBM to decide on the fate of SB 1 after Councilors Jose Daluz III and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera objected to some portions of the approved budget ordinance.

Earlier, Daluz, objected to the statement of funding sources and the certification that the sources of funds have actual cash back-up to support the SB 1 signed by City Treasurer Tessie Camarillo and City Accountant Arlene Rentuza.

Sources of funds include realignments from continuing appropriations from the general fund proper, particularly the appropriations for the lot acquisitions for the 93-1 lots in previous years.

Daluz said that he is against that particular source of fund because the lot acquisition for 93-1 has no cash back. (RVC)