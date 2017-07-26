Dads push Raisa Moreno to Council

THE Sangguniang Bayan of Aloguinsan, Cebu passed Resolution 17-2017 recommending the appointment of Raisa G. Moreno as municipal councilor by Gov. Hilario Davide III.

Those who signed the resolution were Municipal Councilors Joan Biton, Josephine Concon, Rogelio Dealagdon, Ricardo Lana Jr., Joffeylito Nieves, Nacianzino Manigos, Emilia Luz Celis and Rogelio Ybanez, Vice Mayor Alma Gacang and approved by Mayor Cesare Ignatius G. Moreno.

Provincial Legal Officer Orvi G. Ortega yesterday said Davide may or may not appoint Raisa to fill the vacancy in the Sangguniang Bayan.

Raisa’s mother Cynthia and her father Augustus were elected as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, during the May 2016 election.

However, both were dismissed from the service by the Office of the Ombudsman for separate cases of irregularities in the town.

As a result, her brother Cesare Ignatius, who was elected number one municipal councilor, became the mayor as a matter of succession.

Alma A. Gacang, who used to be the number two municipal councilor, became the vice mayor. Hence, a vacancy in the Sangguniang Bayan.

Gacang said Raisa’s appointment by Davide shall be in the interest of public service since she, upon appointment, shall fill the vacancy by virtue of succession.

When there is vacancy in the elected positions of the Municipal Government and Component City Government, the governor is the appointing authority pursuant to Section 45 (a) vis-a-vis Section 45 (c) of RA 7160 as amended, otherwise known as the New Local Government Code of 1991.

Ortega quoted the decision of the Supreme Court saying: “The appointing authority is not bound to appoint anyone recommended to him by the Sanggunian concerned. The power of appointment is a discretionary power.” (EOB)