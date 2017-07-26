Ex-Medellin town mayor nabbed for illegal firearms

CEBU (Updated) -- The former mayor of Medellin, Cebu, was arrested for keeping unlicensed firearms and drug paraphernalia past 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Seized from former Medellin town mayor Ricardo Ramirez were two M16 automatic rifles, two M4 rifles, a M14 rifle, four .22 caliber rifles, a .45 pistol, a .9 mm and several bullets. A digital weighing scale, used tin foil and tooter were also found in his possession.

Authorities implemented the search warrant issued by Talisay City Regional Trial Court Branch 66 Judge Jacinto Fajardo.

Provincial Intelligence Branch Chief Joie Yape Jr. said the warrant specified to confiscate the loose firearms, but they confiscated other contraband they found in the house of Ramirez in Sitio Litsa, Barangay Caputatan Sur, Medellin, Cebu. (SunStar Cebu)