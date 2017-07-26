Ex-Medellin town mayor nabbed for illegal firearms | SunStar

Ex-Medellin town mayor nabbed for illegal firearms

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda
CEBU. Former Medellin town mayor Ricardo Ramirez, who was wearing a blue shirt (left), was arrested for illegal possession of firearms on Wednesday, July 26. (Guam p. Logroño)

CEBU (Updated) -- The former mayor of Medellin, Cebu, was arrested for keeping unlicensed firearms and drug paraphernalia past 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Seized from former Medellin town mayor Ricardo Ramirez were two M16 automatic rifles, two M4 rifles, a M14 rifle, four .22 caliber rifles, a .45 pistol, a .9 mm and several bullets. A digital weighing scale, used tin foil and tooter were also found in his possession.

Authorities implemented the search warrant issued by Talisay City Regional Trial Court Branch 66 Judge Jacinto Fajardo.

Provincial Intelligence Branch Chief Joie Yape Jr. said the warrant specified to confiscate the loose firearms, but they confiscated other contraband they found in the house of Ramirez in Sitio Litsa, Barangay Caputatan Sur, Medellin, Cebu. (SunStar Cebu)

