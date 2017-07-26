Fernandez: Admin bloc has upper hand v. opposition in the council

A FORMER official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) clarified that regardless of determining the qualified or simple majority in the Cebu City Council, the administration will always have the upper hand against the opposition.

Francisco Fernandez, who was appointed by former president Benigno Aquino III as undersecretary in 2012, said that the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) bloc is at an advantage since it has nine members compared to eight Barug Team Rama councilors.

DILG, as prescribed by the Local Government Code, explained that there is a qualified majority when greater than half of all council members voted in favor of a measure. This, however, excludes the presiding officer because the latter can only vote to break a tie pursuant to Section 49 of the Local Government Code.

A simple majority, on the other hand, is determined by counting greater than half of all present council members during a given session but still excluding the presiding officer, since the latter can only vote to break a tie.

“As a non-partisan, the presiding officer should not be counted in the majority because this will create a deadlock if this happens,” said Fernandez.

The long-running argument on the determination of the simple majority in the City Council was settled during last Tuesday’s regular session following a DILG ruling on the matter.

In a July 24 advisory, DILG Undersecretary Austere Panadero said that while the presiding officer is a member of the council, the latter can only be counted in ascertaining a quorum, and not in the determination of the required number of votes necessary to uphold a matter.

Panadero cited a 2016 Supreme Court (SC) ruling on the same situation, which also happened to be the same high tribunal decision the BOPK bloc brought before the council during the regular session last July 11.

In Javier vs. Cadiao, et al., the SC ruled that the vice governor, as the presiding officer, should be counted for purposes of reaching a quorum, but not in the determination of the required number of votes necessary to uphold a matter in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

“To hold that the presiding officer should be counted in determining the required number of votes necessary to uphold a matter before the SP shall be counter-productive. It would admit deadlocks as ordinary incidents in the conduct of business of the SP, which in effect incapacitates the said body from addressing every issue laid before it,” reads a portion of the decision. (RTF)