'Gorio' intensifies into tropical storm; no warning signal yet

TROPICAL Depression "Gorio" has intensified into a tropical storm while moving northwest on Wednesday, July 26, but no warning signal has yet been issued all over the country, the weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the center of the storm was located at 595 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Pagasa added that Gorio was packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Gorio was expected to bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over the western part of Luzon and light to moderate rains over the east of Luzon and Visayas.

Pagasa said the tropical storm is forecast to move northwest at 13 kph.

The weather bureau added that Gorio will be at 595 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, by Thursday morning; 425 km east of Basco, Batanes by Friday morning; 275 km northeast of Basco, Batanes by Saturday morning; 475 km northeast of Basco, Batanes by Sunday morning; and 700 km northeast of Basco, Batanes by Monday morning. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)