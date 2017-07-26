PDEA burns P10M in drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 led the burning of P10 million worth of illegal and expired drugs in the crematory machine of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Junquera St., Cebu City yesterday morning.

PDEA Deputy Director General for Operation Ricardo Quinto said they are mandated by the law to destroy the illegal drugs.

“Ipinakita namin para mawala na yung duda nila na i-recycle ang drugs o binibenta ulit. Basta may court order, mabilis ide-destruct natin yan (We’re showing it to remove suspicions that we’re recycling or re-selling drugs. If there’s a court order, we immediately destruct them),” he said.

The illegal drugs were the evidence of the cases that were mostly decided by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 13, whose new presiding Judge Mory Nueva was present during the cremation that lasted for 20 minutes.

Before the drugs were placed inside the incinerator, PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz led the opening of the storage room at the PDEA office in Lahug.

The room has three locks and needed three keys for its door to open. Ruiz keeps one key, while the other two are with the evidence custodian and chief chemist. (KAL)