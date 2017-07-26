Philvocs exec: Cebu fault lines cross 6 cities, 11 towns

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) identified 17 areas in Cebu where fault lines are found.

Dr. Renato Solidum Jr., Department of Science and Technology (DOST) undersecretary and Philvocs director, during a lecture said that the Cebu fault line system cuts through the cities of Danao, Naga, Toledo, Talisay, Carcar, and Cebu City; and in the towns of Compostela, Balamban, Minglanilla, Sibonga, Argao, Badian, Moalboal, Alegria, Dalaguete, Alcoy and Boljoon.

Solidum was in Cebu yesterday for a two-day seminar-workshop on earthquake awareness and preparedness for local government units (LGUs) and disaster officers in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu and Cebu Province at the Sarosa International Hotel.

Topics discussed by Solidum included locations of fault lines in Cebu, earthquake preparedness and safety, and the different earthquake intensities.

During the event, Solidum also announced that the Philvocs developed an app called FaultFinder, which can be downloaded through Google Play for those who are using Android phones. A web version is also available.

In the app, one can find the distance of any house or a building relative to any fault line in the Philippines.

During a press conference held after the activity, Solidum, together with Engr. Ver Neil Balaba of the Office of Civil Defense 7, Baltazar Tribunalo of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Nagiel Bañacia of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Edilberto Paradella of DOST, spoke about their preparations and safety measures whenever a powerful earthquake, which they called as “The Big One,” hit the country.

They also talked about the need to build more calamity-resilient buildings and houses in Cebu. (Cherizar Maxine Magat, USJ-R Intern)