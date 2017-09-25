Cop injured in San Fernando vehicular accident

A POLICE officer suffered injuries after he figured in a vehicular accident on the national highway around 2 a.m. Monday, September 25, in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando.

Senior Police Officer 1 Marvin Cheng, 35, of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) landed in the hospital, after the motorcycle he was driving hit a signage placed on the portion of the highway that is undergoing repair.

The officer was traveling from his home in Argao, Cebu toward the CPPO headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City when the accident happened.

He reportedly suffered fractures in his upper body.

Cheng was brought to a private hospital in Cebu City for treatment. (KAL)