Farmer finds ex-wife with new lover, hangs self

A 49-YEAR-OLD farmer hanged himself to death after reportedly learning that his estranged wife has a new lover in Barangay Guiwanon, Ginatilan, Cebu.

His body was found hanging from a branch of mahogany near his house around 8 a.m., Sunday, September 24.

The farmer possibly committed suicide on Saturday night, September 23.

Police Officer 2 Gilmer Perater said the investigation showed that the farmer got depressed when he discovered that his wife has a boyfriend.

The farmer reportedly told his relatives he could not continue living without his wife.

Investigators ruled out foul play in the farmer's death. (KAL)