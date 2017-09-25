Farmer finds ex-wife with new lover, hangs self
A 49-YEAR-OLD farmer hanged himself to death after reportedly learning that his estranged wife has a new lover in Barangay Guiwanon, Ginatilan, Cebu.
His body was found hanging from a branch of mahogany near his house around 8 a.m., Sunday, September 24.
The farmer possibly committed suicide on Saturday night, September 23.
Police Officer 2 Gilmer Perater said the investigation showed that the farmer got depressed when he discovered that his wife has a boyfriend.
The farmer reportedly told his relatives he could not continue living without his wife.
Investigators ruled out foul play in the farmer's death. (KAL)
